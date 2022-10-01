William Byrd shuts out Cave Spring, 35-0

The rain was really working against the Knights this evening, and Byrd came out on top for the win

ROANOKE, Va. – The Knights have certainly impressed early on in this season: 4-1 overall.

The entire Cave Spring community suffered a huge loss this week after the passing of an assistant coach, father, and friend to so many.

It was a tough task for the Knights to play this one, especially in the tough conditions from the remnants of Ian.

When it’s raining so hard, offensive lines are left with few options.

Byrd scored first, then scored again in the second quarter, and the Knights’ defense kept the hits coming.

The Byrd offensive line ran the game on Friday night. Terriers got the big win, 35-0.