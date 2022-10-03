Danville waiving restrictions on collection of storm debris to help residents affected by storm

DANVILLE, Va. – Many are still picking up the pieces after the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through our area.

To help all who were affected, the Danville Public Works Department is waiving volume restrictions on the collection of tree limbs and cuttings, brush and other storm debris.

For the next two weeks, residents who pay the full refuse fee will qualify for the waiver. Those who don’t pay the fee will need to use their private hauler.

To ensure the clean-up process runs smoothly, residents are asked to do the following:

Place the debris at the edge of the property line, but do not block sidewalks or allow the debris to extend into the street. Authorities say debris should be placed away from utility poles, guide wires, mailboxes and fire hydrants.

Separate tree limbs, cuttings and brush from other debris such as roofing tiles, fence materials or other items damaged during the storm.

Separate garbage from the debris pile.

Officials say tree stumps and root balls will not be collected given that contractors are required to chip or haul their cuttings.

Those with questions are asked to contact Public Works at 799-5245 for more information.