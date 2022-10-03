Driver charged after running red light, hitting school bus near Northside High School, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A school bus was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light Monday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities say it happened at about 6:40 a.m. on Peters Creek Road near Northside High School and involved bus 45.

We’re told no students were on board at the time of the crash.

According to authorities, the bus driver was transported for possible injuries.

Roanoke County Police says charges have been placed for failure to obey a traffic signal.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops