One in critical condition after stabbing incident in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in critical condition after a stabbing incident in Lynchburg on Monday evening, according to Lynchburg Police.

Around 6:28 p.m., LPD said they responded to the 1000 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the building with ‘significant’ stab wounds, authorities said.

The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and as of Monday night, he was still in critical condition, according to the LPD.

Authorities said they found another man at the scene and arrested him without further incident. The man is still in police custody and charges are pending.

Police said they think the two men know each other, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.