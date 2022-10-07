GOTW: E.C. Glass takes on Amherst Co.

The Lancers will face the Hilltoppers in Friday's showdown

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Week 7 for high school football means the stakes are getting even higher with playoffs looming in just a matter of weeks.

That means the matchups will continue to get better, and that’s true for our 1st and 10 Game of the Week, E.C. Glass at Amherst.

Amherst County certainly brought the energy pre-game. They’ll enter the match 5-0, which is the county’s best start since 2016.

It’s taken some players by surprise, but others say it’s just part of the process.

”It’s definitely odd, it’s a weird feeling. Amherst isn’t used to doing this,” Joey Procopio, Lancers RT said.

”It’s not really surprising. My 8th-grade year, B team we went undefeated, and then the very next year at JV we went undefeated with no real competition. I feel like coming into the season we all felt good about it,” Jonathan Goins, Lancers RB said.

“You know we’ve just been working on it for a couple of years. COVID certainly took a chunk out of what we were trying to get accomplished but we got a full year of offseason work in. Just got a great mentality with these young men,” Bob Christmas, Amherst County Head Coach said.

The Lancers’ opponent has also had a pep in its step of late.

“We’re good to each other but man we’re competitive,” Jeff Woody, E.C. Glass Head Coach said.

E.C. Glass will come in with one lone loss on the season ... playing with a chip on its shoulder with a high-powered, dynamic offense.

“That’s the motto – Do your job. The coaches have really helped us with setting up the game plan each week. So they’re getting us right and we’re just going out and performing,” Lyvarius Gilbert, Hilltoppers WR/DB said.

Two Seminole District juggernauts ... ready to still prove their worth.

“They’re 5-0, a lot to live up to. They’re the only 5-0 team, they and LCA so let’s not make them 5-0 anymore,” Jerry Cashwell, Hilltoppers DL said.

“I don’t think we try to be someone else. We try to be the best possible version of us we can be,” Procopio said.

Stay up to date with the latest on high school football scores in the region here.