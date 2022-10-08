55º

James River defeats Alleghany in overtime, 17-14

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

These two put up a good fight in this rivalry game for the ages

BUCHANAN, Va. – Another Week 7 homecoming game and this one went into overtime.

After a tough-fought four quarters, the teams battled it out in OT, and James River took the win.

The game’s final score was 17-14, with James River victorious.

