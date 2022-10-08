Juvenile dead after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A boy is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW.

Officials say the caller advised they were transporting the boy to the LewisGale Medical Center.

As officers arrived at the scene, LewisGale confirmed the victim’s arrival to the medical center, according to police.

Officials say the boy was stabilized and was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Details are limited at this time. Roanoke police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500. Information can also be texted to 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s sent. Both texts and calls can remain anonymous.