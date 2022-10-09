66-year-old man dead after Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead Friday in Montgomery County.

Police say the crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 81, one mile north of North Fork Road.

A 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Interstate 81 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail, ejecting the driver, according to police.

The driver, Joseph Long, 66, was wearing his helmet and died at the scene, police say.

Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation.