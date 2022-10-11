God’s Pit Crew extends stay in Florida due to overwhelming need after Hurricane Ian

The organization said the destruction is unimaginable

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew’s Crisis Response Team arrived in Southwest Florida a week ago to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

The Danville-based non-profit said the damage is so bad, their volunteers have decided to stick around to help.

GPC said their original plan was to stay for two weeks, but volunteers are now staying for another 17 days.

Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator, Chris Chiles, said he has had nearly three times more requests for help than on typical relief trips.

“We’ve extended through November 2nd. On an average trip, we have about 80 requests for help, and I’m up to 340 right now,” said Chiles.

Chiles said the team could use more volunteers to help them with recovery efforts in Florida. You can learn more about volunteering with GPC here.

You can also make monetary or supply donations on their website.