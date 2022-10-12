“The Life of a Musician,” hosted by Danville resident, musician airs on Saturday

The television series will premier on Blue Ridge PBS on Saturday at 9 a.m.

DANVILLE, Va. – A new television series filmed in Danville with be coming to television this weekend.

“The Life of a Musician,” hosted by Danville resident and musician Brandon Adams, takes viewers behind the scenes with various artists from around the world, Danville officials said.

The show will break down the background of classic songs, like “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” and all of the songs will be performed live.

In season one, artists like John Jorgenson, the guitarist for Elton John, Sting, Bob Dylan, and John McEuen, a founding member of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, are featured.

The show airs Saturday at 9 p.m. on Blue Ridge PBS but will be available nationally in January.

You can learn more on the show’s website here.