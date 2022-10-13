72º

62-year-old woman dead after Pittsylvania County crash

Authorities say the crash happened Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 62-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 622 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police say it happened Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 6 p.m.

Authorities tell 10 News that Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was driving south in a Buick Rainier when she ran off the side of the road and hit a utility pole.

According to VSP, Doyle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation, VSP reports.

