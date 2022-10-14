Man charged in connection with shots fired incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 28-year-old man is facing several charges in relation to a shots fired incident at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night (Oct.13), according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At about 8:21 p.m., Lynchburg police officers were dispatched to 3812 Wards Road after receiving a report that a man had discharged a firearm in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant.

Once they arrived at the scene, they were able to locate a suspect on Wards Road based on the description given by 911 callers.

Authorities told 10 News that the suspect, 28-year-old Eric Scott Moore, of Lynchburg, was apprehended without incident and taken into custody.

He was later charged with the following:

Assault

Concealed weapon

Concealed weapon while Intoxicated

Property damage

Reckless handling of a firearm

Maliciously shoot at an occupied Vehicle

Second-degree attempted murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharge of a firearm in a city

Intoxicated in public

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, there are no reported injuries at this time and the incident appears to be isolated.

Moore is currently being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Liberty University Police Department assisted with this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Harris at 434-455-6060 x 564 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.