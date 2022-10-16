Pulaski County Emergency Management helps with Hurricane Ian relief

PULASKI, Va. – Emergency leaders in Pulaski County are helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Staff with Pulaski County’s Office of Emergency Management held a donation drive to help with recovery efforts in Florida.

They presented a $1500 check to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization that helps communities before, during, and after crises.

“We reached out to those organizations that are on the ground doing work in Florida and be able to funnel the funding in a good area with an organization that is doing the work,” Brad Wright with Pulaski County’s Office of Emergency Management said.