Family displaced after home destroyed by fire in Appomattox County

Authorities say the fire happened at about 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning in the 10000 block of Stonewall Road.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A family will now need a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home in Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department.

Authorities say it happened at about 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning in the 10000 block of Stonewall Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, the structure was “fully involved,” with fire showing from all sides.

The fire department told 10 News that the house was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely thanks to a 12-year-old resident of the home who alerted other family members.

The home suffered extensive fire damage throughout and has been deemed a total loss, according to officials.

At this time, The American Red Cross will be assisting the family.

Authorities are still searching for answers as to what may have caused the fire. The fire department says it doesn’t appear suspicious at the time and it might have been caused by an outdoor wood stove.