PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County.

Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road.

As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed. Eastbound traffic was being detoured onto Willis Road, Dehart Lane, Helms Road, Mountain View Drive, then back onto US-58 East. Westbound traffic was being detoured onto Mountain View Drive, Helms Road, Dehart Lane, Willis Road, then back onto US-58 West, according to VDOT.