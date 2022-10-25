Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg set to close soon

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Bed Bath & Beyond location is closing soon.

The Lynchburg Bed Bath & Beyond, located in Wards Crossing, will be closing in the coming months, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

“While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app,” officials said.

This closing is just one of over 150 closings across the nation. Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.

According to a list last updated in September, 56 stores across America were set to close, including the Christiansburg location, situated in the New River Valley Mall.