Congressman Ben Cline visits Roanoke Valley farms

Congressman Ben Cline's day was all about listening to what farmers have to say and what they need from lawmakers in D.C.

ROANOKE, Va. – Congressman Ben Cline spent Wednesday touring farms across the Roanoke Valley.

Cline started his day in Raphine speaking to members of the agriculture community during an “AG Industry Roundtable.”

Attendees included representatives from VA Farm Credit, VA Farm Bureau, VA Cattlemen’s Association, VA Poultry Growers Cooperative, Alleghany County Farm Bureau, farmers, and local elected officials.

Cline then traveled to Lexington to visit Huffman Livestock, a leader in the industry for over 70 years.

Later that afternoon, Cline stopped in Roanoke at Cox & Frye (C&F) Farms, a local grass-fed beef farm.

The tour across the region is an opportunity for him to listen to what farmers have to say and what they need from lawmakers.

With inflation impacting their input costs, farmers told 10 News that support from lawmakers and the community is key right now.

“There are a lot of other farmers – Roanoke County, Bedford, Botetourt County, who do the same thing. Find one of those. Get to know them. Go out and tour the farm. We’ll show you around anytime. I know a lot of them will, and just support that farmer,” said C&F Farmer Jared Fry. “You need your beef or your fiber, reach out to a local farm and see if you can get it that way.”

The Congressman ended his day at Bryant Orchards in Fincastle.