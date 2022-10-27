Two staff members hurt, one charged after hit and run at Christiansburg High School parking lot

Freddie McKenzie-Barnes is facing charges after a hit and run outside of Christiansburg High School that left two staff members injured, according to school officials. (Courtesy of: Montgomery County Jail)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A 45-year-old is facing charges after a hit and run outside of Christiansburg High School that left two staff members injured, according to school officials.

Authorities say the incident happened in the parking lot on Tuesday (Oct.25) after a physical confrontation between juveniles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that as a vehicle was leaving the parking lot the driver, 45-year-old Freddie Nicole Mckenzie-Barnes, of Christiansburg, hit two staff members, one teacher and one administrator. Authorities say both individuals had minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Mckenzie-Barnes has been charged with the following:

Two counts of felony hit and run

One count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Christiansburg police and the Montgomery County Public School System are continuing to investigate the initial altercation.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, officials say.

