‘Shoot don’t shoot’ safety expo at T4Tactics in Lynchburg to be held Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In today’s world, knowing how to handle and use a firearm safely is becoming more important.

On Saturday, T4Tactics and Bedford Martial Arts will be teaming up to host a safety expo to put people’s skills to the test.

“We want people tomorrow, citizens to come up and see. It’s not as easy as you think it is. It’s better to make a mistake in here, in the training room, than out there,” Marko Galbreath, owner of T4Tactics said.

“Not only don’t you just take a class. You have to continue practicing. Shooting is a perishable skill. So we have to continuously practice,” Galbreath said.

The technology can run through thousands of real-life scenarios. It even uses lasers to show exactly where the shots hit.

While it’s only a simulation, it’s a true test of a person’s awareness.

“How easy it is to make a horrible mistake with your firearm. So that’s why we’re going to put them in front of the simulator and throw some things at them and let them see. Your blood pressure is going to go up. Things are going to happen to you when you’re under stress,” Galbreath said.

Saturday’s expo at T4Tactics is free for anyone, and it will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.