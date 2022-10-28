Virginia Tech, NC State come off bye week, face off in ACC matchup

RALEIGH, N.C. – Both Virginia Tech and NC State are coming off their respective bye weeks feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to get back in the win column in this ACC primetime matchup. The focus is on being present in the moment.

“We just have to play closer to who we are and who we can be and if we do that we’re going to have a heck of a chance to win the game. The guys understand that they’re invested, they had a good week,” Brent Pry, VT head coach said.

“I feel like there will be more run plays than pass plays. The O-line is pretty solid overall so that will have to be a good fight,” Wilfried Pene, Hokies Defensive Tackle said.

The Hokies feel the bye week gave them an opportunity to go get back to the basics with the hopes of adding new wrinkles here in the second half of their season, starting at NC State.

“We worked on what was needed but we also got reps on the plays we were good at and we gained confidence in that aspect,” Grant Wells, Hokies quarterback said.

“Just locking in on fundamentals and showing up in a game, being consistent, practicing consistently, the way you practice is the way you play,” Silas Dzansi, Hokies offensive tackle said.

The Wolfpack also come into Thursday night’s matchup hungry for an ACC win after falling to Syracuse before its bye week.

“They know they can’t give up scores, keep it a one-possession game and offensively we have to grow and find ways to get in the endzone. Special teams, we’ve been able in some games to score in the last two years so we have to play complementary football,” Dave Doeren, NC State head coach said.

The Hokies have won the last three meetings in this series, including a 21-point home win in 2020.

Tune into 10 Sports for more coverage of college football.