Melrose library to host free screening of film on Fannie Lou Hamer in Roanoke

The group will be hosting a free screening of the short film “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America - Beyond the Lens” on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Melrose Branch Library at 5:30 p.m.

After the film, there will be a panel discussion with Brenda Hale, President of the NAACP’s Roanoke branch, and Amazette Anderson with the Democracy Center.

They will discuss Hamer’s legacy and “the work we can do to locally honor that legacy,” the release said.

“Fannie Lou Hamer was a force to be reckoned with in the civil rights movement during the 1950′s and 1960′s. Her tenacity and persistence inspired people to join the movement to fight for the rights we have today,” the release adds.

The event is free to the public.