Roanoke’s Hamlar-Curtis offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day

‘If someone would like to vote, transportation should not be an issue. '

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – If you don’t have a way to get to the polls on Election Day, a Roanoke organization is stepping in to help.

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory is offering Roanoke City residents free rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“If someone would like to vote, transportation should not be an issue. We are just trying to do our civic duty,” says CEO and Owner Michael L. Hamlar. “This is a non-partisan effort.”

Those who need a ride are asked to contact the funeral home at info@hamlar-curtis.com or by phone at 540-344-1271.

To cast your ballot, make sure you have you bring an acceptable form of identification, which includes a Virginia driver’s license, ID card, passport or a bill containing your name and address.

If you didn’t make the deadline to register to vote, don’t worry, you can still vote today using a provisional ballot.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find your assigned polling place.

