Governor Youngkin responds to Former President Trump saying his name ‘sounds Chinese’

RICHMOND, Va. – Donald Trump took to social media on Friday to make some comments about Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin just days after the elections.

Trump said the last name Youngkin “sounds Chinese,” and claimed Youngkin couldn’t have won the race without his support.

During the Governor’s campaign, Trump called into a phone rally, but he didn’t come to Virginia, the New York Post reported.

In last year’s governor general election, Youngkin squeezed a win over Democrat Terry McAuliffe – 1,663,158 voted for Youngkin and 1,599,470 voted for McAuliffe, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Libertarian Princess Blanding was also in the race and won 23,107 of the votes.

Youngkin gave 10 News response to the comments on Friday afternoon, saying that he’s focused on the road ahead.