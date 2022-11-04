80º

Politics

Virginia general election results November 8, 2022 -- view here

View all election results here

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2022
Decision 2022 (WSLS)

If you need to find results for a specific race in the Nov. 8, 2022 Virginia general election, you can do so here.

This article will include links to results for several races in our region so you can see how people voted in your area.

Now is a good time to bookmark this page so that you can get to it quickly come Nov. 8 and 9, and beyond.

You can scroll down this page, or use the picker below to find the race you’re interested in:

Here are the results pages:

Virginia House of Representatives race results

Referendums

Local race results by Virginia counties, cities

These county results pages offer specific results for the following Virginia counties and cities with locally-contested races:

  1. Alleghany County
  2. Amherst County
  3. Appomattox County
  4. Bedford County
  5. Botetourt County
  6. Campbell County
  7. Carroll County
  8. Covington
  9. Danville
  10. Floyd County (Needs link)
  11. Franklin County
  12. Giles County
  13. Grayson County
  14. Halifax County
  15. Henry County
  16. Highland
  17. Lexington
  18. Lynchburg
  19. Martinsville
  20. Patrick County
  21. Pittsylvania County
  22. Pulaski County
  23. Radford
  24. Roanoke
  25. Roanoke County
  26. Rockbridge County
  27. Salem
  28. Wythe County

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email