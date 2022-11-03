House of Representatives 2022 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting in three contested races for seats in the House of Representatives.

Here’s a look at those three races:

House of Representatives - District 5

Bob Good / Josh Throneburg US House of Representatives - District 5 In 2020, Bob Good received 210,988 votes in District 5 while Cameron Webb received 190,315 votes. This equates to 52.4% of the vote for Good and 47.3% for Webb.

House of Representatives - District 6

Ben Cline / Jennifer Lewis US House of Representatives - District 6 In 2020, Ben Cline received 246,606 votes in District 6 while Nicholas Betts received 134,729 votes. This equates to 64.6% of the vote for Cline and 35.3% for Betts.

House of Representatives - District 9

Morgan Griffith / Taysha Devaughan US House of Representatives - District 9 In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 271,851 votes in District 9. This equates to 94% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

