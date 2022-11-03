House of Representatives 2022 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting in three contested races for seats in the House of Representatives.
Here’s a look at those three races:
House of Representatives - District 5
Bob Good / Josh Throneburg
In 2020, Bob Good received 210,988 votes in District 5 while Cameron Webb received 190,315 votes. This equates to 52.4% of the vote for Good and 47.3% for Webb.
Votes
%
Bob Good*(R)
Josh Throneburg(D)
(328 / 378)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 5 race.
House of Representatives - District 6
Ben Cline / Jennifer Lewis
In 2020, Ben Cline received 246,606 votes in District 6 while Nicholas Betts received 134,729 votes. This equates to 64.6% of the vote for Cline and 35.3% for Betts.
Votes
%
Ben Cline*(R)
Jennifer Lewis(D)
(241 / 323)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 6 race.
House of Representatives - District 9
Morgan Griffith / Taysha Devaughan
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 271,851 votes in District 9. This equates to 94% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(370 / 452)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 9 race.
