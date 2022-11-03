51º

House of Representatives 2022 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting in three contested races for seats in the House of Representatives.

Here’s a look at those three races:

House of Representatives - District 5

Bob Good / Josh Throneburg

US House of Representatives - District 5

In 2020, Bob Good received 210,988 votes in District 5 while Cameron Webb received 190,315 votes. This equates to 52.4% of the vote for Good and 47.3% for Webb.

Candidate

Votes

%

Bob Good*(R)
153,06561%
Josh Throneburg(D)
96,08739%
*Incumbent
86.8% of Precincts Reporting

(328 / 378)

House of Representatives - District 6

Ben Cline / Jennifer Lewis

US House of Representatives - District 6

In 2020, Ben Cline received 246,606 votes in District 6 while Nicholas Betts received 134,729 votes. This equates to 64.6% of the vote for Cline and 35.3% for Betts.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline*(R)
123,93267%
Jennifer Lewis(D)
62,28133%
*Incumbent
74.6% of Precincts Reporting

(241 / 323)

House of Representatives - District 9

Morgan Griffith / Taysha Devaughan

US House of Representatives - District 9

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 271,851 votes in District 9. This equates to 94% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
152,72575%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
51,30725%
*Incumbent
81.9% of Precincts Reporting

(370 / 452)

