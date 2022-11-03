80º

Decision 2022

U.S. House of Representatives District 9 general election results on Nov. 8, 2022

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Taysha Devaughan, Morgan Griffith, Election Results
U.S. House Virginia District 9 - MGriffith and TDeVaughan (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Incumbent Morgan Griffith (R) and Taysha Devaughan (D) are vying for Virginia’s 9th congressional district the U.S. House of Representatives.

Click here to learn more about the candidates.

This district covers part of Bedford County, Bland County, Carroll County, Floyd County, Franklin County, Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Henry County, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Patrick County, Pulaski County, part of Roanoke County, Wythe County, as well as other localities across Southwest Virginia.

Morgan Griffith / Taysha Devaughan

US House of Representatives - District 9

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 271,851 votes in District 9. This equates to 94% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 452)

You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:

District 9 Results by Locality

US House District 9 - Bedford County

Bedford County was added to District 9 as a part of the Virginia redistricting process in 2021. Because of that, there is no historical data for this county.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 24)

US House District 9 - Bland County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 2,936 votes in Bland County. This equates to 98.2% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

US House District 9 - Bristol

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,062 votes in Bristol. This equates to 94.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 7)

US House District 9 - Buchanan County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 8,255 votes in Buchanan County. This equates to 97.2% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 21)

US House District 9 - Carroll County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 12,912 votes in Carroll County. This equates to 96.7% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 19)

US House District 9 - Craig County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 2,765 votes in Craig County. This equates to 96.4% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

US House District 9 - Dickenson County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 5,802 votes in Dickenson County. This equates to 95.4% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

US House District 9 - Floyd County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,979 votes in Floyd County. This equates to 89.2% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

US House District 9 - Franklin County

Franklin County was added to District 9 as a part of the Virginia redistricting process in 2021. Because of that, there is no historical data for this county.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 26)

US House District 9 - Galax

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 2,057 votes in Galax. This equates to 98.6% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

US House District 9 - Giles County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 7,371 votes in Giles County. This equates to 95.6% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

US House District 9 - Grayson County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,556 votes in Grayson County. This equates to 97.0% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

US House District 9 - Henry County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 14,501 votes in Henry County. This equates to 95.8% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 27)

US House District 9 - Lee County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 8,654 votes in Lee County. This equates to 97.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 19)

US House District 9 - Martinsville

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 3,054 votes in Martinsville. This equates to 93.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

US House District 9 - Montgomery County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 28,571 votes in Montgomery County. This equates to 84.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 32)

US House District 9 - Norton

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 1,254 votes in Norton. This equates to 93.0% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

US House District 9 - Patrick County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 7,663 votes in Patrick County. This equates to 96.7% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

US House District 9 - Pulaski County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 13,869 votes in Pulaski County. This equates to 94.7% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

US House District 9 - Radford

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 4,253 votes in Radford. This equates to 83.9% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 7)

US House District 9 - Roanoke County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 10,832 votes in Roanoke County. This equates to 92.4% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

US House District 9 - Russell County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 11,129 votes in Russell County. This equates to 96.5% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

US House District 9 - Scott County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 9,354 votes in Scott County. This equates to 97.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 20)

US House District 9 - Smyth County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 11,946 votes in Smyth County. This equates to 95.4% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

US House District 9 - Tazewell County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 17,059 votes in Tazewell County. This equates to 97.5% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 23)

US House District 9 - Washington County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 23,583 votes in Washington County. This equates to 93.8% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 22)

US House District 9 - Wise County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 13,623 votes in Wise County. This equates to 95.5% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 15)

US House District 9 - Wythe County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 12,302 votes in Wythe County. This equates to 95.9% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a content producer in July 2018.

email