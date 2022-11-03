U.S. House of Representatives District 9 general election results on Nov. 8, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Incumbent Morgan Griffith (R) and Taysha Devaughan (D) are vying for Virginia’s 9th congressional district the U.S. House of Representatives.

This district covers part of Bedford County, Bland County, Carroll County, Floyd County, Franklin County, Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Henry County, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Patrick County, Pulaski County, part of Roanoke County, Wythe County, as well as other localities across Southwest Virginia.

Morgan Griffith / Taysha Devaughan US House of Representatives - District 9 In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 271,851 votes in District 9. This equates to 94% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:

