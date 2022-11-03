U.S. House of Representatives District 9 general election results on Nov. 8, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Incumbent Morgan Griffith (R) and Taysha Devaughan (D) are vying for Virginia’s 9th congressional district the U.S. House of Representatives.
This district covers part of Bedford County, Bland County, Carroll County, Floyd County, Franklin County, Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Henry County, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Patrick County, Pulaski County, part of Roanoke County, Wythe County, as well as other localities across Southwest Virginia.
Morgan Griffith / Taysha Devaughan
US House of Representatives - District 9
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 271,851 votes in District 9. This equates to 94% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 452)
You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:
District 9 Results by Locality
US House District 9 - Bedford County
Bedford County was added to District 9 as a part of the Virginia redistricting process in 2021. Because of that, there is no historical data for this county.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 24)
US House District 9 - Bland County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 2,936 votes in Bland County. This equates to 98.2% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 10)
US House District 9 - Bristol
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,062 votes in Bristol. This equates to 94.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 7)
US House District 9 - Buchanan County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 8,255 votes in Buchanan County. This equates to 97.2% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 21)
US House District 9 - Carroll County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 12,912 votes in Carroll County. This equates to 96.7% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 19)
US House District 9 - Craig County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 2,765 votes in Craig County. This equates to 96.4% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 11)
US House District 9 - Dickenson County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 5,802 votes in Dickenson County. This equates to 95.4% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 14)
US House District 9 - Floyd County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,979 votes in Floyd County. This equates to 89.2% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 8)
US House District 9 - Franklin County
Franklin County was added to District 9 as a part of the Virginia redistricting process in 2021. Because of that, there is no historical data for this county.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 26)
US House District 9 - Galax
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 2,057 votes in Galax. This equates to 98.6% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 5)
US House District 9 - Giles County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 7,371 votes in Giles County. This equates to 95.6% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 12)
US House District 9 - Grayson County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,556 votes in Grayson County. This equates to 97.0% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 18)
US House District 9 - Henry County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 14,501 votes in Henry County. This equates to 95.8% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 27)
US House District 9 - Lee County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 8,654 votes in Lee County. This equates to 97.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 19)
US House District 9 - Martinsville
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 3,054 votes in Martinsville. This equates to 93.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 9)
US House District 9 - Montgomery County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 28,571 votes in Montgomery County. This equates to 84.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 32)
US House District 9 - Norton
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 1,254 votes in Norton. This equates to 93.0% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 4)
US House District 9 - Patrick County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 7,663 votes in Patrick County. This equates to 96.7% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 16)
US House District 9 - Pulaski County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 13,869 votes in Pulaski County. This equates to 94.7% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 16)
US House District 9 - Radford
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 4,253 votes in Radford. This equates to 83.9% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 7)
US House District 9 - Roanoke County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 10,832 votes in Roanoke County. This equates to 92.4% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 18)
US House District 9 - Russell County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 11,129 votes in Russell County. This equates to 96.5% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 18)
US House District 9 - Scott County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 9,354 votes in Scott County. This equates to 97.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 20)
US House District 9 - Smyth County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 11,946 votes in Smyth County. This equates to 95.4% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 17)
US House District 9 - Tazewell County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 17,059 votes in Tazewell County. This equates to 97.5% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 23)
US House District 9 - Washington County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 23,583 votes in Washington County. This equates to 93.8% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 22)
US House District 9 - Wise County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 13,623 votes in Wise County. This equates to 95.5% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 15)
US House District 9 - Wythe County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 12,302 votes in Wythe County. This equates to 95.9% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
(0 / 14)
