U.S. House Virginia District 5 - BGood and JThroneburg

ROANOKE, Va. – Incumbent Bob Good (R) and Josh Throneburg (D) are vying for Virginia’s 5th congressional district the U.S. House of Representatives.

Click here to learn more about the candidates.

The district covers Amherst County, Appomattox County, parts of Bedford County, Campbell County, Danville, Halifax County, Lynchburg, Nelson County, Pittsylvania County, as well as other localities in central Virginia near Charlottesville and Richmond.

You can find a breakdown by locality below:

More election coverage: