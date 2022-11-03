41º

Decision 2022

Virginia General Election Results for Roanoke on Nov. 8, 2022

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Roanoke here.

This includes how the city voted in the City Council race, the Special City Council Special to replace Robert Jeffrey Jr. and the District 6 House of Representatives race.

As of 11 p.m. on Election Day, the Roanoke City Council race remains too close to call — with 340 votes between Peter Volosin and Nick Hagen and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.

Roanoke City

US House District 6 - Roanoke City

In 2020, Ben Cline received 17,348 votes in Roanoke City while Nicholas Betts received 24,673 votes. This equates to 41.2% of the vote for Cline and 58.6% for Betts.

Candidate

Votes

%

Jennifer Lewis(D)
15,19059%
Ben Cline*(R)
10,67941%
*Incumbent
95.7% of Precincts Reporting

(22 / 23)

Roanoke - City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Cobb*
12,26617%
Vivian Sanchez-Jones*
11,60516%
Peter Volosin
9,48813%
Nick Hagen
9,14813%
Dalton Baugess
8,19811%
Maynard Keller Jr
7,86911%
David Bowers
5,8958%
Jamaal Jackson
4,4786%
Preston Tyler
3,2885%
*Incumbent
95.7% of Precincts Reporting

(22 / 23)

Roanoke - City Council, Special

Candidate

Votes

%

Luke Priddy
13,74956%
Peg McGuire
10,90644%
95.7% of Precincts Reporting

(22 / 23)

More election coverage:

