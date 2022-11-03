Virginia General Election Results for Roanoke on Nov. 8, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Roanoke here.

This includes how the city voted in the City Council race, the Special City Council Special to replace Robert Jeffrey Jr. and the District 6 House of Representatives race.

As of 11 p.m. on Election Day, the Roanoke City Council race remains too close to call — with 340 votes between Peter Volosin and Nick Hagen and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.

