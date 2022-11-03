Virginia General Election Results for Roanoke on Nov. 8, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Roanoke here.
This includes how the city voted in the City Council race, the Special City Council Special to replace Robert Jeffrey Jr. and the District 6 House of Representatives race.
As of 11 p.m. on Election Day, the Roanoke City Council race remains too close to call — with 340 votes between Peter Volosin and Nick Hagen and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.
Roanoke City
US House District 6 - Roanoke City
In 2020, Ben Cline received 17,348 votes in Roanoke City while Nicholas Betts received 24,673 votes. This equates to 41.2% of the vote for Cline and 58.6% for Betts.
Jennifer Lewis(D)
Ben Cline*(R)
Joe Cobb*
Vivian Sanchez-Jones*
Peter Volosin
Nick Hagen
Dalton Baugess
Maynard Keller Jr
David Bowers
Jamaal Jackson
Preston Tyler
Luke Priddy
Peg McGuire
