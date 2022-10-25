Roanoke City Council candidates: Get to know the three Republicans running for City Council

There are nine candidates running for three Roanoke City Council seats

ROANOKE, Va. – Two weeks from now, Roanoke residents will be voting for three open City Council seats.

Nine candidates are running for the three seats: three Democrats, three Independents, and three Republicans.

Republican candidates are Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen, and Maynard Keller. All three of the candidates say they’re committed to reducing crime in Roanoke.

Maynard Keller said he wants to reduce crime by raising law enforcement officers’ pay.

Keller called his new proposal the 1% solution: 1% of the city’s budget and raising officers’ salaries by $13,000.

“If we multiply $13,000 by 250 [officers], we come out to $3.2 million and it just so happens that the Roanoke city budget is $325 million. So, we are talking 1%,” said Keller.

Candidate Nick Hagen, a longtime attorney, said he was inspired to run for council after he saw someone get shot outside of his home.

Hagen said he wants to focus on more immediate solutions to reduce gun violence.

“They’re focusing more on generational solutions, rather than common sense, real solutions that actually have data behind them that actually help to reduce crime,” Hagen said. “Increasing police pay, making sure law enforcement has the tools, resources, and training to actually address the issue of gun violence.”

Candidate Dalton Baugess has a similar story as to why he’s running for City Council.

Baugess said the Blacksburg shooting in February that killed a Patrick Henry High School football player was the final straw for him.

“First and foremost is crime, and second, we have got to have economic development. I want my children to live here and have a good opportunity to have a job here,” said Baugess.

Continue to follow 10 News on air and online for highlights on all of the candidates running for Roanoke City Council.