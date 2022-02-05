One dead, four hospitalized after shooting at downtown Blacksburg hookah lounge

One person is dead and a Virginia Tech student is among those in the hospital.

Blacksburg police announced early Saturday morning that one person died and four others were hurt in Friday night’s shooting in downtown Blacksburg.

While no identifying information of any of the five victims has been released at this time, one of the hospitalized victims is a Virginia Tech student, according to the university.

Police said that the severity of the injuries of the four people taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

Police said they’re investigating Friday night’s shooting as a homicide.

Below is an 8:35 a.m. update from Lindsey Kennett and Kortney Lockey:

Lindsey Kennett and Kortney Lockey show what the scene looks like now in downtown Blacksburg.

Just before 6 a.m., Virginia Tech President Dr. Tim Sands released this statement about the shooting:

Dear members of the Virginia Tech community, Shortly before midnight last night, Blacksburg Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg. The Blacksburg Police Department has released a statement that one person was killed; four others were injured, one of whom was a Virginia Tech student. At this time, the names of the victims have not been released. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured. Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us. Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it. Campus resources are listed below. Our community is strong, and our strength is derived from our genuine care and concern for one another. Blacksburg Police are leading this ongoing investigation and we are assisting. If you have information about this case, please contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov. Virginia Tech President Tim Sands

At about 8:20 a.m., North Main Street reopened after the block between Roanoke Street and Jackson Street was closed for multiple hours.

At 11:53 p.m. Friday, police responded to the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street for a report of shots fired.

Five minutes later, Virginia Tech issued an alert that there was a person with a gun in the area of West Roanoke Street and Draper Road and advised people to stay inside, secure doors and call 911 for help.

At 2:08 a.m., the Blacksburg police department announced that multiple individuals were taken from the scene to area hospitals and that multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads.

Police tape surrounding the area near Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg, where authorities said a shooting broke out late Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (WSLS 10)

An hour and 10 minutes later, at 3:18 a.m., Virginia Tech lifted its secure in place order, although authorities advised people to continue to avoid downtown Blacksburg.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

