‘Tell your friends & family that you love them’: Blacksburg businesses react to Friday night shooting in downtown

Downtown Blacksburg as of about 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After one person died and four others were hospitalized after a shooting on Friday night in downtown Blacksburg, many nearby businesses took to social media to share their condolences.

While some opted to close for the day, others decided the best course of action was to remain open.

Our thoughts are with the victims, downtown, and the entirety of Blacksburg. We are feeling pretty sad today. We spent... Posted by Zeppoli's Restaurant and Wine Shop on Saturday, February 5, 2022

We are heartbroken this morning for our sweet Downtown! Please join us in praying for all the victims, the families,... Posted by Sugar Magnolia on Saturday, February 5, 2022

Many are reaching out to see if we plan to open today. We will be open from 8am-2pm to serve up some yummy comfort food... Posted by Gillie's on Saturday, February 5, 2022