‘It’s just scary’: Virginia Tech students, parents react to downtown Blacksburg deadly shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Not even 12 hours after the deadly shooting in downtown Blacksburg, people were out and about walking around, visiting the farmer’s market and getting lunch.

But many people 10 News spoke with say they’re still shaken up about what happened early Saturday morning.

“It’s just scary to think it’s happening so close and we kept hearing that shots were fired on Draper Road, and I don’t know, it’s weird to hear about it happening so close to your house,” said Virginia Tech student, Emma Lopus.

The shooting happened just steps away from Virginia Tech’s campus. Students were told to shelter in place, which left many anxious for answers.

“The rest of the night we just couldn’t figure out what was going on and that was probably the worst part,” said freshman, Ray Moody.

Kelly and Larry Budnik were in town visiting their daughter who is a freshman at Virginia Tech. They said they were pleased to see how the town and university handled the situation.

“With all of the police presence and stuff, I felt like it was being managed well. Like Kel said, being here was much better than a phone call and not knowing,” said Larry.

Senior Elena Boitnott was out Friday night and made it home just minutes before shots were fired. After Friday night, she said she may be spending more nights in.

“Obviously, Blacksburg is a place people feel safe and like I have told my mom this, ‘I love this town. I can walk around. I can walk from Sharkey’s to my house and feel completely safe at night.’ And like now, that kind of ruins the mood or ruins the environment of Blacksburg,” she said.

10 News is told there will be a vigil held for the shooting victims on campus at Squires Student Center on Wednesday Night.