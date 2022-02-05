Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Friday night shooting at Blacksburg hookah lounge

Several people in the community are in mourning following a shooting at a Blacksburg hookah lounge that left one dead and four injured.

Several people in the community are in mourning following a shooting at a Blacksburg hookah lounge that left one dead and four injured.

The shooting happened Friday night at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg. While none of the five victims have been identified at this time, Roanoke City school officials have confirmed that the person killed in the shooting was a Patrick Henry High School student.

In addition, Virginia Tech says that one of the victims that were hospitalized is a student at the university. Parents told school officials Saturday afternoon that the student is out of surgery, recovering and doing well.

Here’s a list of statements and reactions from officials across the Commonwealth who took to social media to express their condolences:

Ad

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The First Lady and I are devastated by the tragic event that unfolded last night in Blacksburg. We ask that Virginians keep the Blacksburg community in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Sen. Tim Kaine

My heart goes out to the victims and the community of Blacksburg, which is already scarred by the scourge of gun violence. https://t.co/wHQgzk7lxV — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 5, 2022

Sen. Mark Warner

Incredibly saddened to see another act of gun violence in the Commonwealth this week. My heart is with the people of Blacksburg and the entire Virginia Tech community. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 5, 2022

Del. Jason Ballard