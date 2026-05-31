Taubman Museum of Art hosts 68th Sidewalk Art Show in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday and Sunday, Downtown Roanoke saw the 68th annual Sidewalk Art Festival hosted by the Taubman Museum of Art!

Artists with different skillsets and backgrounds were able to share their art with members of the local community. Photography, paintings and sculptures were all on display to showcase the talent that these artists have.

Many were eager to share their love of art with residents.

“To me, art is about learning. I was a scientist, and it’s about broadening your horizons and trying everything. I think everybody should do art - nobody should be scared of trying something new.” Nancy Hardison, Tabula Rasa Clay

The event was hosted by the Taubman Museum of Art and allowed enthusiasts to admire and, in some cases, purchase some of the works.

You can find more on the event here and here.