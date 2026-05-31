Foster Facts: How to find out if you are eligible, how to get started

During National Foster Care Month, 10 News is teaming up with HopeTree Family Services to uncover the truth about foster care and highlight the urgent need for loving, stable homes for thousands of children across the state.

During National Foster Care Month, 10 News has teamed up with HopeTree Family Services to uncover the truth about foster care and highlight the urgent need for loving, stable homes for thousands of children across the state.

As the month comes to a close, it’s important for those interested to have the resources on how to get started in foster care.

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Are you eligible to foster a child?

HopeTree lists the following requirements to become a foster parent:

Are at least 21 years old.

Are single, married, or in a stable relationship.

Can provide a safe and supportive home environment.

Meet state licensing requirements, including background checks.

Have the time, patience, and dedication to support a child.

In addition, you don’t need any prior parenting experience.

How to become a foster parent?

HopeTree lists the following steps to becoming a foster parent:

Step 1: Attend an Informational Session Learn about the foster care process, requirements, and expectations.

Step 2: Complete an Application Submit your foster parent application and required documentation.

Step 3: Training & Home Study Undergo training sessions and a home study assessment to ensure a safe environment.

Step 4: Licensing Approval Once all requirements are met, you’ll receive your foster care license.

Step 5: Welcome a Child Into Your Home Work closely with our team to be matched with a child in need.



For more information on becoming a foster parent with HopeTree, you can visit their website here.