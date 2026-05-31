One dead after crash involving SUV and bicyclist in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead after a crash between a bicyclist and an SUV that occurred in Lynchburg on Saturday.

LPD said they, along with the Lynchburg Fire Department, responded to Monroe Street and 10th Street around 5:35 p.m. to find a crash involving a bicycle and an SUV. The bicyclist was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital by the LFD. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

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Authorities said the driver of the SUV remained on scene and fully cooperated with police. The crash is now under investigation by the LPD Traffic Safety Unit.

We will update you with more information on this incident as it becomes available.