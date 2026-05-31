Three people, multiple pets displaced following Cave Spring residential fire

CAVE SPRING, Va. – Three people and multiple pets were displaced following a fire that occurred in Cave Spring on Saturday night, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said.

RDFRD said they responded to the 5000 block of Sunny Side Drive after receiving reports of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the structure. They managed to get the fire under control in around 10 minutes.

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Authorities said one person was rescued from the home during the crews’ primary search and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the fire, three people, three dogs, and one cat have been displaced.

Those displaced are receiving aid from the American Red Cross.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshall’s Office determined the fire was accidentally caused when cooking. The damages are estimated to cost around $50,000.