Danville Area Humane Society fined $500 over “record-keeping deficiencies”

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Area Humane Society (DAHS) announced Sunday that they had been fined $500 by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy over what the shelter calls “record-keeping deficiencies.” According to a statement posted by the shelter, the “deficiencies” took place between 2023 and 2024.

DAHS says the violations were over incomplete documentation surrounding two euthanasia certificates that were incorrectly filled out. The shelter says these were later corrected within days of an inspection.

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According to their statement, DAHS had the choice between attending a June 27 hearing and paying a $500 fine, opting for the latter. They say they were originally going to attend the hearing, but changed their mind: “After learning that the hearing could be attended, recorded, shared, and misrepresented publicly, we decided not to expose our staff to that process.“

They say the matter has changed how they document sedation and that “No animal suffered in any way because of these record-keeping issues.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.