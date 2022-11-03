41º

Decision 2022

Virginia General Election Results for Salem on Nov. 8, 2022

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Decision 2022, Election Results, Vote, Salem

SALEM, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Salem here.

As of 11 p.m. Election Day, the Salem City Council race remains too close to call, with just 9 votes between Randy Foley and John Saunders for the second place spot and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.

This includes how the city voted in the City Council race and the District 6 House of Representatives race.

Salem

US House District 6 - Salem

Salem was added to District 6 as a part of the Virginia redistricting process in 2021. Because of that, there is no historical data for this city.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline*(R)
5,26764%
Jennifer Lewis(D)
3,02436%
*Incumbent
92.3% of Precincts Reporting

(12 / 13)

Salem - City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Hunter Holliday
3,79828%
Randy Foley*
3,38825%
John Saunders*
3,37925%
Anne Green
3,17823%
*Incumbent
92.3% of Precincts Reporting

(12 / 13)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races

More election coverage:

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email