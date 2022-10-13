Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election

Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day.

We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:

How do I register to vote?

There are three ways you can register to vote, which include:

Online: You can fill out your voter registration form with the You can fill out your voter registration form with the citizen portal . You must have a valid Virginia DMV driver’s license or state ID card and a social security card.

By mail: Those mailing their application will either need to download it Thosemailing their application will either need to download it here , contact a registrar’s office or request that it be mailed to them. You can also get one from a public library, the Department of Motor Vehicles office or any of the following locations. Once you’re done filling out the form, you can send it to your local registrar’s address, which can be found here: www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR

In-person: You can also complete a form at your local registrar or DMV office.

The deadline for voter registration is 22 days before the election, or Oct. 17., and applications must be postmarked by this date if mailed. If you plan to drop it off at the registrar’s office, the application must be received before 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.

You can check your voter registration status on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

New this year: If you miss the deadline, you can still register up to and on Election Day using a provisional ballot.

Note: If you’ve moved since the last time you voted, be sure to update your voter registration address ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline. If you’re coming from a different state, you must register to vote in Virginia.

How can I vote?

Absentee by mail: If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you can request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 . You must have a witness signature on your ballot. Here’s a look at how you can return your ballot once you’ve made your selections for this year’s election: If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you can request an absentee ballot online , by mail or in person. You must have a witness signature on your ballot. Here’s a look at how you can return your ballot once you’ve made your selections for this year’s election: By mail : According to the Virginia Department of Elections, your ballot must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8 and received by noon on Monday, Nov. 14. In-person: You can drop off your ballot at your local registration office/drop-off location ahead of the election or any polling place on Election Day.

Early in-person: If you want to beat the long lines, you can cast your vote at your local voter registration office before the election. Early voting lasts from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. Make sure you bring an acceptable ID. You can find early voting locations If you want to beat the long lines, you can cast your vote at your local voter registration office before the election. Early voting lasts fromMake sure you bring an acceptable ID. You can find early voting locations here

In-person on Election Day: The 2022 Virginia General Election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will need The 2022 Virginia General Election will be on, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will need an acceptable ID.

Note: Those who are convicted of a felony can still vote if the governor of Virginia has restored their rights. You can apply to have your rights restored here.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

You can find your assigned polling place, here. You will need your social security number.

What do I need to bring when I vote?

Here’s a look at the acceptable forms of identification:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued ID card

United States Passport

Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by voter’s employer in the ordinary course of business

Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.

Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia

Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia or local political subdivision

Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections

Voter confirmation documents

Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID

Nursing home resident ID

Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter

Current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Signed ID Confirmation Statement

Note: You will not need proof of voter registration on Election Day.

What’s on the ballot?

All 11 districts will be on the ballot this year but remember, new lines were drawn for the Commonwealth’s congressional districts following the 2020 U.S. Census. You can take a look at the congressional map here or view it below:

Virginia congressional district map (2022) (Virginia Board of Elections)

Here’s a breakdown of the congressional races of the U.S. House of Representatives in our coverage area:

District 5:

Democratic - Joshua M. Throneburg

Republican - Robert G. “Bob” Good

District 6:

Democratic - Jennifer Lynn Lewis

Republican - Ben L. Cline

District 9:

Democratic - Taysha Lee DeVaughan

Republican - H. Morgan Griffith

There will also be several contested local races and referendums. To view a sample ballot, click here.

Have any more questions? Head to the Virginia Department of Elections website.