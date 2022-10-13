Here are key dates to know ahead of the 2022 Virginia General Election

A bin of "I Voted Today" stickers rests on a table at a polling place, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Stratham, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Election Day is a little under a month away, and those in the Commonwealth will soon be able to cast their vote for representatives for the U.S. Congress and candidates in local races as well.

Here are important dates you should know before you head to the polls:

Date Explainer Oct. 17 Last day you can register to vote or update your address to vote Oct. 28 by 5 p.m. Last day you can request an absentee ballot by mail Nov. 5 Last day you can vote early in person Nov. 8 Election Day - Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can learn more about Virginia’s General Election here.