Here are key dates to know ahead of the 2022 Virginia General Election

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

A bin of "I Voted Today" stickers rests on a table at a polling place, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Stratham, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Election Day is a little under a month away, and those in the Commonwealth will soon be able to cast their vote for representatives for the U.S. Congress and candidates in local races as well.

Here are important dates you should know before you head to the polls:

DateExplainer
Oct. 17Last day you can register to vote or update your address to vote
Oct. 28 by 5 p.m.Last day you can request an absentee ballot by mail
Nov. 5Last day you can vote early in person
Nov. 8Election Day - Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can learn more about Virginia’s General Election here.

