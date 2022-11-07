Virginia general election results for Floyd County on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Floyd County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race.
Floyd County
US House District 9 - Floyd County
In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,979 votes in Floyd County. This equates to 89.2% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.
Candidate
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 8)
