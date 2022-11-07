80º

Decision 2022

Virginia general election results for Floyd County on Nov. 8, 2022

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Floyd County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race.

Floyd County

US House District 9 - Floyd County

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,979 votes in Floyd County. This equates to 89.2% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

