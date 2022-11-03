41º

Virginia General Election Results for Martinsville on Nov. 8, 2022

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Martinsville here.

As of 11 p.m. Election Day, the Martinsville City Council race remains too close to call, with just 88 votes between L C Jones and Jennifer Bowles for the second seat and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.

This includes how the city voted in the District 9 House of Representatives race and the Martinsville City Council race.

Martinsville

US House District 9 - Martinsville

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 3,054 votes in Martinsville. This equates to 93.3% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Taysha DeVaughan(D)
2,02355%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
1,63845%
*Incumbent
88.9% of Precincts Reporting

(8 / 9)

Martinsville - City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Aaron Rawls
1,90128%
L C Jones
1,89628%
Jennifer Bowles*
1,80827%
Danny Turner*
1,21318%
*Incumbent
88.9% of Precincts Reporting

(8 / 9)

