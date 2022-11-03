Virginia General Election Results for Martinsville on Nov. 8, 2022

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Martinsville here.

As of 11 p.m. Election Day, the Martinsville City Council race remains too close to call, with just 88 votes between L C Jones and Jennifer Bowles for the second seat and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.

This includes how the city voted in the District 9 House of Representatives race and the Martinsville City Council race.

