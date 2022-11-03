Virginia General Election Results for Lynchburg on Nov. 8, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lynchburg here.
As of 11 p.m. Election Day, the Lynchburg City Council race remains too close to call, with just 46 votes between Marty Misjuns and Treney Tweedy for the third seat and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.
This includes how the city voted in the District 5 House of Representatives race and the Lynchburg City Council race.
Lynchburg
US House District 5 - Lynchburg
Lynchburg was added to District 5 as a part of the Virginia redistricting process in 2021. Because of that, there is no historical data for this city.
Votes
%
Bob Good*(R)
Josh Throneburg(D)
(20 / 21)
Votes
%
Stephanie Reed
Larry Taylor
Marty Misjuns
Treney Tweedy*
Beau Wright*
Patrick Earl
Walter Virgil Jr
(20 / 21)
