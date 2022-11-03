41º

Decision 2022

Virginia General Election Results for Lynchburg on Nov. 8, 2022

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lynchburg here.

As of 11 p.m. Election Day, the Lynchburg City Council race remains too close to call, with just 46 votes between Marty Misjuns and Treney Tweedy for the third seat and provisional ballots yet to be tallied.

This includes how the city voted in the District 5 House of Representatives race and the Lynchburg City Council race.

Lynchburg

US House District 5 - Lynchburg

Lynchburg was added to District 5 as a part of the Virginia redistricting process in 2021. Because of that, there is no historical data for this city.

Candidate

Votes

%

Bob Good*(R)
11,91753%
Josh Throneburg(D)
10,61247%
*Incumbent
95.2% of Precincts Reporting

(20 / 21)

Lynchburg - City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie Reed
11,72619%
Larry Taylor
11,18618%
Marty Misjuns
10,21517%
Treney Tweedy*
9,93716%
Beau Wright*
8,04813%
Patrick Earl
6,83411%
Walter Virgil Jr
3,5376%
*Incumbent
95.2% of Precincts Reporting

(20 / 21)

