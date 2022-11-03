41º

Decision 2022

Virginia General Election Results for Radford on Nov. 8, 2022

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

RADFORD, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Radford here.

As of 11 p.m. Election Day, the Radford City Council and School Board races remain too close to call, with just 277 between Bobby Davis Jr and Chad Mcclanahan for the fourth seat on the council and 101 votes between Jane Swing andEd Dickenson for the third seat on school board, with provisional ballots yet to be tallied.

This includes how the city voted in the City Council race, the School Board race, and the District 9 House of Representatives race.

Radford

US House District 9 - Radford

In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 4,253 votes in Radford. This equates to 83.9% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith*(R)
1,99054%
Taysha DeVaughan(D)
1,70546%
*Incumbent
85.7% of Precincts Reporting

(6 / 7)

Radford - City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Seth Gillespie
2,12724%
Jessie Foster*
1,71519%
Kellie Artrip
1,70219%
Bobby Davis Jr
1,49117%
Chad Mcclanahan
1,21413%
Janiele Hamden
7538%
*Incumbent
85.7% of Precincts Reporting

(6 / 7)

Radford - School Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Boyd
2,13829%
Chris Calfee
1,88226%
Jane Swing
1,71023%
Ed Dickenson
1,60922%
85.7% of Precincts Reporting

(6 / 7)

More election coverage:

