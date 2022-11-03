Virginia General Election Results for Radford on Nov. 8, 2022

RADFORD, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Radford here.

As of 11 p.m. Election Day, the Radford City Council and School Board races remain too close to call, with just 277 between Bobby Davis Jr and Chad Mcclanahan for the fourth seat on the council and 101 votes between Jane Swing andEd Dickenson for the third seat on school board, with provisional ballots yet to be tallied.

This includes how the city voted in the City Council race, the School Board race, and the District 9 House of Representatives race.

