Virginia general election results for Lexington on Nov. 8, 2022

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lexington here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race, the City Council race, and the referendum for the direct election of school board members.
Lexington
US House District 6 - Lexington
In 2020, Ben Cline received 1,085 votes in Lexington while Nicholas Betts received 1,650 votes. This equates to 39.6% of the vote for Cline and 60.2% for Betts.
Votes
%
Jennifer Lewis(D)
Ben Cline*(R)
(1 / 4)
Votes
%
Chuck Smith*
David Sigler*
Nicholas Betts
Collette Barry-Rec
(1 / 4)
Lexington - School Board Referendum
Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?
Votes
%
Yes
No
(1 / 4)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
View All Races
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker: