Virginia general election results for Lexington on Nov. 8, 2022

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lexington here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race, the City Council race, and the referendum for the direct election of school board members.

Lexington US House District 6 - Lexington In 2020, Ben Cline received 1,085 votes in Lexington while Nicholas Betts received 1,650 votes. This equates to 39.6% of the vote for Cline and 60.2% for Betts. Lexington - City Council Lexington - School Board Referendum Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races Find Race Results

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races Find Race Results

More election coverage: