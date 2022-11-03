51º

Decision 2022

Virginia general election results for Lexington on Nov. 8, 2022

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lexington here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race, the City Council race, and the referendum for the direct election of school board members.

Lexington

US House District 6 - Lexington

In 2020, Ben Cline received 1,085 votes in Lexington while Nicholas Betts received 1,650 votes. This equates to 39.6% of the vote for Cline and 60.2% for Betts.

Candidate

Votes

%

Jennifer Lewis(D)
52955%
Ben Cline*(R)
43345%
*Incumbent
25% of Precincts Reporting

(1 / 4)

Lexington - City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Chuck Smith*
67231%
David Sigler*
66430%
Nicholas Betts
54825%
Collette Barry-Rec
31314%
*Incumbent
25% of Precincts Reporting

(1 / 4)

Lexington - School Board Referendum

Shall the method of selecting the school board be changed from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters?

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
65969%
No
29031%
25% of Precincts Reporting

(1 / 4)

