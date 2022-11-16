Two dead after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654.

State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy, Virginia, was driving west in an Oldsmobile Cutlass and ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and hit a Kenworth tractor-trailer.

Williams as well as a passenger, Jermaine L. Parrish, 49, of Charlottesville, Virginia, both died on scene, according to officials.

VSP says neither was wearing a seat belt, and no one was in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.