E.C. Glass takes down Amherst in Region 4D semifinal game

On Thursday night they went head-to-head again in the Region 4D semifinals.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s a matchup that was our Week 7 1st and 10 Game of the Week – E.C. Glass at Amherst County. At the time, the Lancers were undefeated ... until the Hilltoppers served them some humble pie. That was in early October.

On Thursday night they went head-to-head again in the Region 4D semifinals.

The student section was rowdy in the cold but the Hilltoppers warmed them up.

They started this game with an emphasis as Taeon Mosby navigated his way into the end zone – it was a big night for him – they were up witha 7-0 lead.

Once again E.C. Glass hit the ground running, but this time Amherst was ready. James Morris was on the recovery for the Lancers, but unfortunately, Amherst’s drive would stall.

Inside the red zone once again, George White found Sam Treacy who cut back in to get a few extra yards.

To finish the drive off, Jerry Cashwell ran it in to put the Hilltoppers up 21-0.

E.C. Glass came out victorious 42-14.