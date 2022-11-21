Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue.

One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease in pipes, crews said. When the liquids are poured into the sink and down the drain, they solidify in pipes.

To help combat this issue, Lynchburg Water Resources and Bedford Regional Water Authority are teaming up to offer free grease disposal kits.

The kits can be used to contain drippings from meals and return them to water providers for sustainable disposal, officials said.

“These kits provide our community with the information and tools they need to protect our infrastructure and environment, right at the kitchen sink. We encourage the community to practice proper grease disposal methods during the holiday season and year-round,” said Tim Mitchell, Director of LWR.

The free grease collection kits include a funnel, can lid, sponge, dish scraper, and instructions on how to use the items and how to properly dispose of the grease, LWR and BRWA said in a joint release.

You can find places to pick up these kits below:

Lynchburg Community Market (during the holiday season)

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Neighborhood Centers (year-round)

Templeton Center (year-round)

Lynchburg College Hill Water Treatment Plant (year-round)

Lynchburg Regional Water Resources Recovery Facility (24/7 year-round)

Bedford Regional Water Authority Administration Building (year-round)

Bedford Regional Water Authority Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility (during the holiday season)

Bedford Christian Ministries (kit pick-up only during the holiday season)

To recycle the collected oils and greases, you can drop off sealed containers in the designated drop-off areas during business hours at any of the above locations, the statement said.

For more information about the grease recycling program, you can visit the Lynchburg Water Resources’ website here or Bedford Regional Water Authority’s website here.