Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall.

Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area.

The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported.

According to their website, Rookie’s is also in Forest, Roanoke, and Smith Mountain Lake.

Owner of Rookie’s, Holly Nickerson, said their mission isn’t just to sell yummy cookies.

“We sell the most delicious cookies that are baked fresh daily, and pair them with our own handcrafted ice cream - but what we hope to create are memories that are shared with friends and family! We hope to continue that mission at River Ridge and are looking forward to the experiences we will share with everyone there,” said Holly Nickerson, owner of Rookie’s.

10 News reached out for more information, including an opening date. We were told the Rookie’s at River Ridge Mall does not have an official opening date yet.